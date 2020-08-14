KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 14th

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will remain in effect until tomorrow evening at seven. Highs for the next few days will be in the mid to upper 100s, with record-breaking high temperatures for some cities. Winds will be mostly from the south and southwest around 5-15 mph. Tonight will start to see an increase in cloud cover, and lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, with winds shifting all over 5-15 mph. Spotty showers are expected to develop around the region in the later afternoon hours, and more rain could develop as we head Sunday overnight into Monday morning. A gradual cool down will also be expected as we head into the next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!