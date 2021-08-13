KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 13th

For the rest of our afternoon, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies through the region. Winds are looking to shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be peaking in the mid 90s for most of the Concho Valley. A few early afternoon showers could develop around the northern half of our viewing area, but showers will be very spotty and scattered. Light sprinkles is most likely to come from this afternoon. Later tonight, we are looking to have temperatures dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s. We are expecting to have an increase in cloud cover, and winds will still be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. As we head into the weekend, we are looking to have mostly cloudy skies. A few afternoon showers look to develop around the region and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday will have wide spread showers periodically Sunday. A slight taste of late summer to early fall will be felt in temperatures, with highs only in the 80s. Next week will give us a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will slowly climb back up to the average highs in the upper 90s.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video