KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 13th

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies through the region. Winds are looking to shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be peaking in the mid 90s for most of the Concho Valley. A few early afternoon showers could develop around the northern half of our viewing area, but showers will be very spotty and scattered. Light sprinkles is most likely to come from this afternoon. Later tonight, we are looking to have temperatures dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s. We are expecting to have an increase in cloud cover, and winds will still be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. As we head into the weekend, we are looking to have mostly cloudy skies. A few afternoon showers look to develop around the region and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday will have wide spread showers periodically Sunday. A slight taste of late summer to early fall will be felt in temperatures, with highs only in the 80s. Next week will give us a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will slowly climb back up to the average highs in the upper 90s.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

97°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

