KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 9th

For the rest of our day, we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and winds mostly from the west around 10-20 mph. Tonight will give us a few clouds with lows in the 40s and northeast winds 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Another cold front will push through late Sunday, giving us a cooling trend for the first half of next week, and scattered showers around the region starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.
San Angelo95°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 8%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 9%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Humidity
- 9%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 9%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 19 mph W
- Humidity
- 9%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 16 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 9%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
