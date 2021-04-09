KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 9th

For the rest of our day, we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and winds mostly from the west around 10-20 mph. Tonight will give us a few clouds with lows in the 40s and northeast winds 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Another cold front will push through late Sunday, giving us a cooling trend for the first half of next week, and scattered showers around the region starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

97° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 49°

Saturday

81° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 54°

Sunday

95° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 62°

Monday

78° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 51°

Tuesday

71° / 57°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 71° 57°

Wednesday

73° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 73° 56°

Thursday

72° / 52°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 42% 72° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

95°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

79°

9 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
79°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

5 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°
Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
19 mph W
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
48°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
49°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
19 mph W
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
48°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

