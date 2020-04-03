Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 3rd

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We will definitely feel the cooler air today, with our temperatures only rising to the mid 50s this afternoon. Tonight we will have temperatures dropping into the 40s, and chances of rain showers and thunderstorms can develop. Tomorrow, highs in the 60s, with more rain showers in the morning. After the weekend, we will be back in the 80s for the rest of the upcoming week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.