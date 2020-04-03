KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 3rd

A warm day with mid 80s and partly sunny skies. Friday the cold front brings a few storms throughout the day. Most of the Concho Valley won't see these storms throughout Friday. Highs get to the mid 70s.

The weekend stays cloudy, cool, and rainy due to the front stalling in the southern part of the state. Saturday will have the most rain. Most of the Concho Valley will see some showers with a few areas getting a bit more rainfall. Temperatures are unseasonably cool, highs in the mid 60s. Sunday rain slowly diminishing and slowly warming up. Highs get back to the low 70s.