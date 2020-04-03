KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 3rd

We will definitely feel the cooler air today, with our temperatures only rising to the mid 50s this afternoon. Tonight we will have temperatures dropping into the 40s, and chances of rain showers and thunderstorms can develop. Tomorrow, highs in the 60s, with more rain showers in the morning. After the weekend, we will be back in the 80s for the rest of the upcoming week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!