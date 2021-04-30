KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 30th

For the rest of our day, we can expect cloudy conditions, with rain showers coming back later this afternoon. Highs will only reach the 60s and winds will be coming from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight, more showers and storms will be in the area with temperatures dropping to the 50s for lows and winds coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have more scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will be in the 60s again and winds from the north and east around 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures and more sunshine can be expected heading into Sunday and lasting until Wednesday. Another cold front will move through later Wednesday, dropping our highs back to the 60s for next Thursday.
7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee68°F Rain Shower Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 93%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 95%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon66°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 96%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Angelo66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee68°F Rain Shower Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 93%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 95%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon66°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 96%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous