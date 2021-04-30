KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 30th

For the rest of our day, we can expect cloudy conditions, with rain showers coming back later this afternoon. Highs will only reach the 60s and winds will be coming from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight, more showers and storms will be in the area with temperatures dropping to the 50s for lows and winds coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have more scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will be in the 60s again and winds from the north and east around 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures and more sunshine can be expected heading into Sunday and lasting until Wednesday. Another cold front will move through later Wednesday, dropping our highs back to the 60s for next Thursday.

7 Day

Friday

65° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 60°

Saturday

66° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 66° 56°

Sunday

91° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 91° 62°

Monday

89° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 89° 56°

Tuesday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 51°

Wednesday

85° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 85° 60°

Thursday

84° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 84° 58°

Hourly Forecast

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
66°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
65°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
65°

65°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
65°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
63°

62°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
62°

62°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
62°

61°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
61°

61°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
61°

61°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
61°

61°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
61°

61°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
61°

61°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
61°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
61°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
61°

62°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
62°

62°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
62°

63°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
63°

64°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
64°

64°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

65°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
65°

65°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
65°
Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Robert Lee

68°F Rain Shower Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Showers in the Vicinity

Mertzon

66°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
