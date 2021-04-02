KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 2nd

For the rest of our day, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, with skies clearing out a bit by the evening hours. Highs will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds will be coming in from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us more clouds, with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the southeast 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers developing around the region. Highs will be in the 60s and winds from the south 5-15 mph. Easter Sunday will also be cloudy, and scattered showers are looking to develop around the region as well. Next week will be warmer, with highs in the 80s and 90s and a mix of sun and clouds again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 73° 53°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 70° 55°

Sunday

71° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 71° 54°

Monday

83° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 60°

Tuesday

92° / 61°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 6% 92° 61°

Wednesday

90° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 90° 57°

Thursday

90° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 90° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
64°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
67°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

65°

9 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

10 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
57°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
56°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
56°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
55°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
54°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
56°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°
Cloudy

San Angelo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

63°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 60°
Wind
22 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
