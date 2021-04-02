KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 2nd

For the rest of our day, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, with skies clearing out a bit by the evening hours. Highs will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds will be coming in from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us more clouds, with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the southeast 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers developing around the region. Highs will be in the 60s and winds from the south 5-15 mph. Easter Sunday will also be cloudy, and scattered showers are looking to develop around the region as well. Next week will be warmer, with highs in the 80s and 90s and a mix of sun and clouds again.
