KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 24th

Plenty of wind for today, as well as sunshine. However, dry air in the Concho Valley will elevate the risk of fire weather today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Irion and Crockett counties until 7 tonight. Highs in the low 90s for most of us. Tomorrow, a bit cooler in temperatures, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Looking ahead to next week, we will have highs in the 90s and 100s for Tuesday, with a possibility to break record highs.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!