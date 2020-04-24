KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 24th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Plenty of wind for today, as well as sunshine. However, dry air in the Concho Valley will elevate the risk of fire weather today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Irion and Crockett counties until 7 tonight. Highs in the low 90s for most of us. Tomorrow, a bit cooler in temperatures, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Looking ahead to next week, we will have highs in the 90s and 100s for Tuesday, with a possibility to break record highs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.