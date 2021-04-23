KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our Friday, we will have decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be increasing through the afternoon though, coming from the west up to 25 miles per hour by late afternoon. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds varying in direction 5-15 mph. Tomorrow kicks off the weekend with sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Temperatures will hit the 90s again for this Sunday and Monday but we will climb back to the 60s for highs by next week Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 87° 56°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 83° 54°

Sunday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 92° 65°

Monday

93° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 93° 68°

Tuesday

88° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 62°

Wednesday

82° / 54°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 82° 54°

Thursday

78° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 78° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

6 AM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

7 AM
Clear
2%
57°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
58°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
55°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
52°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
55°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
52°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.