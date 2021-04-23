KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 23rd

For the rest of our Friday, we will have decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be increasing through the afternoon though, coming from the west up to 25 miles per hour by late afternoon. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds varying in direction 5-15 mph. Tomorrow kicks off the weekend with sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Temperatures will hit the 90s again for this Sunday and Monday but we will climb back to the 60s for highs by next week Wednesday.
