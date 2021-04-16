KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 16th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures getting to the 70s and 80s around the region and winds from the north and northwest 10-20 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and northeast winds 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 50s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. Ending the weekend will have a little more sunshine as well as the first half of next week. More chances of developing rain showers for the region is likely next week Thursday. Temperatures will remain cooler than average for the next several days as well.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

68° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 68° 45°

Saturday

60° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 60° 43°

Sunday

67° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 67° 43°

Monday

69° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 69° 48°

Tuesday

64° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 64° 38°

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 72° 50°

Thursday

71° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 71° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
67°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
67°

68°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
68°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
57°

55°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
55°

54°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
52°

51°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
51°

50°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
50°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
49°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
48°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
47°

46°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
46°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
48°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
55°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°
