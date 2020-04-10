KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, April 10th

Plenty of sunshine for this afternoon, with highs in the 70s can be expected. Tonight will be a bit different though, with rain showers developing later this evening, with potential thunderstorms over some areas. Stronger winds, hail, heavy rain, lightning, and potential for a tornado can develop. We will keep you updated as we continue to monitor incoming storms. Tomorrow will be in the 80s for many, with decreasing clouds for the afternoon. More overnight showers expected for Saturday into Sunday, and Easter Sunday will be warm and sunny in the late morning. A cool down can be expected as we get into the beginning of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!