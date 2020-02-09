KLST 6PM forecast: Saturday. February the 8th

A few clouds roll into the area this evening. It takes it time to cool off as the sunsets. Temperatures get to the upper 50s and starting Sunday in the low 50s. Sunday a nice sunny and warm day. Highs get to 75 with a breeze from the South West.

A cold front arrives early on Monday. It brings cold temperatures first. Highs get down into the 50s. Light rain chances late Monday. The bulk of the rain comes through on Tuesday. Some linger showers stick around early Wednesday.

After this systems moves through the Concho Valley we see normal conditions. Highs will be in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine for the end of the week.