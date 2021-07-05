July 2021 Climate Report

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows a tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials ordered a floodgate and locks system closed in southeast Louisiana and readied sandbags in Mississippi and Alabama as a broad, disorganized tropical weather system began spinning bands of rain and brisk wind across the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Friday. (NOAA via AP)

Kicking off the middle of our summer, we are looking at some interesting weather patterns for the region, especially compared to last year, when we had temperatures in the triple digits and we had next to no moisture, which elevated our wildfire risks. We’ll look over a few basics for this month, including what we are looking at for temperatures, how much humidity/moisture we are expecting, and what we are looking at for potential drought conditions.

Chances of temperatures being either above or below normal for the nation. The darker the red or blue, the higher the probability of those areas having warmer or cooler than average temperatures, with respect to each area.

In the Concho Valley, we looking at a slight opportunity for temperatures to be cooler than average as we go through the month. A large amount of the warmer temperatures will continue to travel along the Rocky Mountain range, and spread out through the upper Midwest. This will leave a pocket of cooler temperatures for Texas as well as the Concho Valley. We usually average around the mid 90s for temperatures for the month of July, but we could find our temperatures barely hitting average through the month.

Chances of how much more or less rainfall we can expect for the nation. The darker the colors, the higher the probability of of rainfall being above average, with respect to each area’s average.

We’ve already had plenty of water for the month of June, and for July, we are looking at opportunity to be above average for rainfall and moisture. However, this is only a slight chance of increase (around a 33% chance of having higher levels of rainfall this month). The biggest item we are going to expect for moisture is the level of humidity. The dew point is expected to stay in the 60s and 70s through the month. This means the humidity levels can start off in the 80-90% range, with some areas experiencing 100% humidity levels. While this may make the air feel a bit uncomfortable for the month, this does help with keeping our plants green, and lowering the risk of fires burning out of control.

Current drought map for the United States as of June 29, 2021.

A quick update on drought conditions, for the Concho Valley at the end of June, we had a few areas of abnormal dryness with a small portion of Crockett County sitting in the moderate drought. However, with recent rains at the end of June and beginning of July already, this is expected to completely disappear for the middle of this summer. By the end of the month, we are expected to have the entire Concho Valley sitting pretty with water amount. For farmers, fields are going to be a bit wet to start this month, which could make things a bit difficult to harvest plants. However, we are also looking at some periods without rain through the month.

A prediction for July on drought conditions across the U.S. Most areas with an increase in the drought will be to the west and the north. South and East areas will be either eliminating their droughts or not having any change.

For a complete look at the climate report from the Climate Prediction Center, click here. All pictures were taken from climate.gov.