January and February precipitation takes most of the Concho Valley out of drought

2020 rainfall measurements for the Concho Valley is starting off great!

Since January 1, 2020 we have received 2.86″ of precipitation at San Angelo – Mathis Field. The normal precipitation amount for this time of year is usually at 2.28″. This puts San Angelo at 0.58″ above our yearly normal.

0.3″ of San Angelo’s year-to-date precipitation fell as snow!

As of February 28, 2020, we have received 1.74″ of precipitation for the month of February at San Angelo – Mathis Field. The normal precipitation for February is 1.35″. We are 0.39″ in surplus for the Month of February in San Angelo.

The latest U.S Drought Monitor was released Thursday, February 27, 2020 and it shows that majority of the Concho Valley is no longer seeing dry or drought conditions, with the exception of portions of our southwestern counties.

Even though portions of the Concho Valley are still “abnormally dry”, this is improvement from last week’s drought monitor. The United States Drought Monitor is released every Thursday showing what parts of the U.S are in drought. The maps, like the ones shown above uses five classifications: By knowing the five main drought categories with the associated color, here is a look at the time series for Tom Green county since 2000: With portions of the Concho Valley still experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions, more rain could secure and improve the current drought status. Several authors from the NDMC, NOAA, and USDA often create the weekly maps for the nation. Since it’s inception in 1999, the U.S Drought Monitor is a collaborative effort between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA). Map and table images in this article are courtesy of NDMC. Below is a look at year to date rainfall measurements compared to normal rainfall for other west Texas cities as of February 28, 2020: City Year to Date Precipitation Normal Year to Date Precip. San Angelo 2.86″ 2.38 Abilene 5.05″ 2.38″ Midland (Midland Intl. Airport) 1.83″ 1.27 Lubbock 0.88″ 1.40 Amarillo 0.64″ 1.28″

You can always get the latest U.S Drought Monitor on your weather forecasts or by going to https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/