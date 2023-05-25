SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, portions of the Concho Valley will experience isolated storms and possible hail throughout May 25, 2023.

A line of showers and a few strong thunderstorms are moving southeast into the Concho Valley. San Angelo will most likely see some rain, gusty winds, and maybe some small hail which is not expected to become severe.

Because of heavy rainfall, San Angelo is under a flash flood advisory until 10:45 a.m. SAPD has asked all drivers to avoid low water crossings.

The threat of severe weather is lower on May 25 and the storms are expected to move in the western counties in the evening before weakening.