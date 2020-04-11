Isolated severe thunderstorm threat for the Concho Valley Saturday evening and early Sunday morning

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 2:15 PM: A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the Concho Valley until 10 PM. This means that conditions are favorable for storms that could produce tornadoes. Please stay tuned and have multiple ways to get alerts.

Late this evening, isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible for the Concho Valley lasting into early Sunday morning.

Expect flare ups of isolated severe super cell thunderstorms with main threats being large hail, damaging winds and dangerous lightning.

Storm coverage will be isolated in nature and not widespread. Like yesterday, some areas will not receive rain. However, any storm that does form has a high chance of being violent.

Severe weather threat will ramp up around 8pm this evening and lasting through 7-8 am Sunday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.