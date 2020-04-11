Isolated severe thunderstorm threat for the Concho Valley Saturday evening and early Sunday morning

UPDATE 2:15 PM: A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the Concho Valley until 10 PM. This means that conditions are favorable for storms that could produce tornadoes. Please stay tuned and have multiple ways to get alerts.

Late this evening, isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible for the Concho Valley lasting into early Sunday morning.

Expect flare ups of isolated severe super cell thunderstorms with main threats being large hail, damaging winds and dangerous lightning.

Storm coverage will be isolated in nature and not widespread. Like yesterday, some areas will not receive rain. However, any storm that does form has a high chance of being violent.

Severe weather threat will ramp up around 8pm this evening and lasting through 7-8 am Sunday morning.