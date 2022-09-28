SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Salvation Army is preparing resources and personnel to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders ahead of Hurricane Ian’s potentially historic landfall in Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, September 28 along the west coast of Florida as a category 4 approaching a category 5. This storm will mark the first direct impact of a hurricane in the area since 1921. Primary concerns include a heavy storm surge leading to severe flooding conditions along the coastline.

A Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team from Texas, including an Incident Management Team and six mobile feeding units, departed Arlington, Texas on Wednesday morning and headed for Florida. They will provide additional support for the anticipated response effort. Mobile feeding units from Austin, Granbury, Irving, Houston, San Antonio, and Pasadena, each manned by trained Salvation Army disaster volunteers and Officers, are part of the initial response team from Texas.

“One of the major advantages of The Salvation Army’s structure is that we are able to mobilize resources and people very quickly in times of disaster to provide practical help and support where needed,” said Alvin Migues, EDS Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “After Hurricane Harvey, more than 50 Salvation Army feeding units staffed by Officers and volunteers from literally around the country deployed to Houston and the surrounding areas. Our team is ready and prepared to be there with a hot meal, a cold drink, and a word of encouragement and a prayer for those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.”

For more information on The Salvation Army’s continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

One-hundred percent of designated disaster donations go to direct services for survivors and first responders.

To make a financial gift to support Hurricane relief efforts:

• Donate online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org.

• Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).