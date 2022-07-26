SAN ANGELO, Texas — The U.S National Weather Service released new information today in regards to how 2022 compares to the normal amount of rainfall, the lowest rainfall on record, and the highest rainfall on record for the cities of San Angelo and Abliene.

The information displayed below is from January 1st to July 26th of this year. The graph shows our area is well below normal for precipitation causing extreme drought across much of our area. The U.S National weather Service asks residents to please try to avoid creating sparks to help prevent wildfires.