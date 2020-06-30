Hot conditions prompt heat advisory for the Concho Valley

San Angelo, Texas – A heat advisory has been issued for the counties above in orange until 7 PM on Wednesday, July 1.

A heat advisory means that hot conditions are expected across the area that may lead to heat related illnesses. During a heat advisory time spent outside should be limited, if possible.

When spending time outside, drink plenty of water and monitor for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It is best advised to limit outdoor activities to the early morning, or evening hours when temperatures are cooler.

With temperatures in the 100’s over the next several days, it will be important to remember some heat safety tips.