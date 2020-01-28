Heavy rain, dangerous lightning moving through the Concho Valley

At approximately 11:15pm Monday, a line of thunderstorms is moving through the Concho Valley with heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Wind gusts up to 40-45 mph are associated with these thunderstorms.

These storms at the moment are not severe and moving quickly towards the east.

An upper level low is tracking across the south central U.S bringing rain and storms to the Concho Valley.

Tuesday a cold front will move through the area bringing cooler temperatures and sunny skies. Highs will top out at 59°. Some areas could hit the 60 degree mark.