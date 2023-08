SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Hot and dry conditions are expected going into next week with elevated fire conditions and highs up to 111 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, San Angelo will be experiencing elevated fire threats and superheated temperatures throughout Wednesday, August 9. Temperatures are only going to climb with highs going from 107 degrees possible on Saturday, August 5 to 111 degrees possible on Wednesday.