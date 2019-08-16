Heat Advisories return to the Concho Valley

A heat advisory has been issued starting Saturday, August 17 at noon for portions of the Concho Valley and will last until Sunday at 7:00pm CST. Heat index values of at least 105°F but less than 115°F are expected for the area, with nighttime lows expected to be hovering around 80°F.

The following counties are under a heat advisory: Sterling, Coke, Runnels, Irion, Tom Green, Concho, McCulloch, Menard, Kimble, and Mason.

Our triple digit temperature streak continues with today marking twenty days straight of temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks inside an air conditioned area, and never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.