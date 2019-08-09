Heat advisories extended for parts of the Concho Valley through the weekend

Heat advisories have been extended for Tom Green, Irion, Sterling, Coke, Runnels, Coleman, Concho, McCulloch, Menard, Mason and Kimble counties through Sunday evening.

A strong upper level ridge will remain centered over Texas through the weekend. As a result, temperatures will easily soar into the triple digits. The KLST Weather Authority Team has high temperatures of 105° for both Saturday and Sunday.

Upper Level Weather Pattern

Use heat safety precautions when outdoors and know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

