SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Many San Angolians may have woken up greeted by overcast skies and a heavy haze blanketing the city – here is what we know.

According to the National Weather Service, the haze was created by a combination of various factors. These factors include a stationary frontal boundary across West Central Texas that is providing an inversion across the area. This resulted in very light winds across the Concho Valley on June 13. The light winds do not allow for the air to mix out with daytime heating and anything that is in the air does not disperse.

This resulted in low clouds being slow to lift and burn off causing hazy conditions to remain in the morning. Visibility sits at 8 miles as of 10:51 a.m.

In addition to hazy conditions, there is potential for severe weather to develop across portions of the Heartland and the northwest Hill Country. The primary hazards include baseball-sized hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph and a marginal risk of flooding.