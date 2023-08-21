SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service wants the communities input on changing the way their alerting system messages are worded.

The project, “Hazards Simplification (“Haz Simp”) Project” was created after users notified the NWS that they find the language used in the current Watch, Warning, and Advisory (WWA) system confusing. People also found it difficult to interpret and distinguish between the various WWAs.

The NWS currently uses three primary headline terms to alert the public of hazardous events:

“Watch” means a life- and/or property-threatening event is possible – but not yet certain

“Warning” means a life- and/or property-threatening event is happening or about to happen

“Advisory” means an event less serious than a Warning is happening or about to happen

The NWS also uses “Special Weather Statement (SPS)” to provide information on events that are less serious (or of shorter duration) than an Advisory.

To address the issue, the NWS is considering removing the “Advisory” headline from its WWA system in favor of ‘plain language headlines’. Additionally, the “Special Weather Statement” headline will also be transitioned to plain language. These messages will be in a bulleted “What, Where, When, Impacts” format.

Exceptions to this will include center weather advisories, space weather advisories, and tropical cyclone advisories, which are used to contain descriptive information only.

Small craft advisory will transition to a warning and options for tsunami advisory are still being considered. The current “Watch” and “Warning” headlines, as well as the criteria for issuing them, will remain unchanged.

NWS Future Changes Graphic

The NWS is soliciting comments through September 17, 2023, on major changes to its hazard messaging headlines. To provide time for public outreach, partner adjustments, and NWS policy and software development, this change will not occur before 2025.

Comments on this change can be directed to the NWS Hazard Simplification

Team at hazsimp@noaa.gov.