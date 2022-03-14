COLEMAN, Texas – Multiple fire departments are responding to a grass fire near in Runnels County near the Coleman County line, according to a release from the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 14, 2022.

According to the release, Glen County Fire, Talpa Fire, Novice Fire and the Coleman Fire Department are all enroute to assist in stopping the grass fire, identified on the Texas Forest Service’s website as the Crews Gap fire.

The Coleman County Sheriff’s Office says they currently have FM 2132 shut down. The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

We will have more information as it becomes available.