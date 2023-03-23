AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather moving across the state.

According to the Governor’s Office, the weather is expected to impact Texas communities beginning Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. The weather is expected to impact large portions of the state – including areas of North, Central, and South Texas – and is expected to move into East Texas on Friday. Threats include large hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes, and the potential for heavy rain and possible flash flooding.

Elevated fire weather is also forecast in West and Northwest Texas Friday afternoon through the weekend. At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has the following state resources on standby to support severe weather response operations if conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban search and rescue teams, swiftwater boat squads

Urban search and rescue teams, swiftwater boat squads Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews, Incident Management Teams

Saw crews, Incident Management Teams Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat teams

Game Wardens and boat teams Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles

High profile vehicles Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

The Governor’s Office says TDEM has also alerted all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to be prepared to support response and recovery operations across the state.

For severe weather safety information, you can visit texasready.gov.