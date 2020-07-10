Fun Fact Friday: June 10, 2020

Picture courtesy of National Park Service
Today’s fun fact involves water. For many meteorologists, the water in the air is the main focus. Water that hits the ground becomes the study and fascination for hydrologists. The planet is 71% water, but only 3% is fresh water. And even more water is in the atmosphere. But don’t be fooled by those light puffy clouds. They weigh a lot more than you might think. I know, I know. “Clouds don’t weigh anything. They’re clouds!” Well, the amount of water droplets inside a cloud is huge, and an average, puffy white cloud, can weigh in at 500,000 kilograms (that’s 1.1 million pounds!!!) For more information, you can visit:
https://www.usgs.gov/special-topic/water-science-school/science/how-much-does-a-cloud-weigh?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects