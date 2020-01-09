Friday’s cold front to bring cooler temperatures, tornado threat to portions of Texas

Heading out east?

If you are headed out east, you may want to be weather aware Friday evening and Saturday morning. A severe weather threat will exist for eastern portions of Texas as Friday’s cold front moves toward the east.

A line of severe thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front stretching along the I-45 corridor Friday night around midnight and moving out of the state by 7 am Saturday morning.

The severe risk area includes large metropolitan areas stretching from Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex to Houston.

The storm prediction center has a large portion of the state under an Enhanced risk of severe weather (3 out of 5 scale) with the main threats being damaging winds, tornadoes, and dangerous lightning.

Just cooler temps and light showers for the Concho Valley…

The warming trend will continue for west central Texas Thursday and Friday with highs surpassing the 70 degree mark.

As the front moves through the Concho Valley, we could see light showers clipping our southeastern counties from Brady to Junction, but not much rain is expected from Friday’s weather system.

Unfortunately, not much rain is in the forecast for the next seven days for our viewing area.

Highs Saturday will be back in the low 60s, which is around our seasonal normals for San Angelo