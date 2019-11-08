Friday Night Football: Week 11

This weeks game of the week is the Christoval Cougars taking on the Eldorado Eagles at Larry Mitchel Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
Week 11 Games
Central @ Haltom 7:00 p.m.
Lake View @ Big Spring 7:00 p.m.
Early @ Wall 7:30 p.m.
Ballinger @ TLCA 7:30 p.m.
Anson @ Grape Creek 7:30 p.m.
Sonora @ Brady 7:30 p.m.
(5) Hawley @ Ozona 7:30 p.m.
(9) Mason @ Sabinal 7:30 p.m.
Center Point @ Junction 7:30 p.m.
Rocksprings @ Miles 7:30 p.m.
(5) Sterling City @ Garden City 7:30 p.m.
Highland @ Water Valley 7:30 p.m.
Robert Lee @ Eden 7:30 p.m.
Bronte @ Paint Rock 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Games
(2) Irion County vs (1) Baird @ Gholson Wildcat Stadium 2:00 p.m.
Off
Menard
Veribest