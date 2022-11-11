SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo has announced a Freeze Warning for Tom Green County.

The Freeze Warning is in effect for our entire area Saturday morning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to around 32°, but wind chill values could drop into the upper teens in the Big Country. This will be the first widespread freeze of the season according to the NWS.

It will begin to warm up Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly clear skies becoming cloudy.