SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, the first heat wave of meteorological summer is expected to hit San Angelo Sunday, June 11.

The heat wave will continue throughout the work week with highs reaching 103 or more likely starting Tuesday, June 13. The greatest impacts include an increased risk of heat-related illnesses and an increased strain on the power grid.

The NWS recommends limiting time spent outdoors, staying hydrated and wearing loose-fitted clothing.