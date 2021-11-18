First Freeze Warning of the season expected for parts of the Concho Valley tonight

Parts of the Concho Valley will see freezing temperatures for the first time of season. Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 30s tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The Freeze Warning will be in place from midnight tonight until 8 AM on Friday morning. Counties included the warning are Sterling, Coke, Runnels, Coleman, Irion, Tom Green, Concho, McCulloch, and Menard.

Frost and freeze conditions can harm crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Clear

San Angelo

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

49°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

50°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

48°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
