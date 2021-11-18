First Freeze Warning of the season expected for parts of the Concho Valley tonight

Parts of the Concho Valley will see freezing temperatures for the first time of season. Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 30s tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The Freeze Warning will be in place from midnight tonight until 8 AM on Friday morning. Counties included the warning are Sterling, Coke, Runnels, Coleman, Irion, Tom Green, Concho, McCulloch, and Menard.

Frost and freeze conditions can harm crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.