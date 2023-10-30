SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Halloween is supposed to give you the chills but those trick-or-treating may have goosebumps due to the weather instead.

According to the National Weather Service, a freeze watch is in effect for Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween. Lows will range from 26 to 31 degrees. The cold air mass will stay over the area for the rest of Monday into Tuesday night with highs only reaching in the 40’s and wind chills staying in the upper 30’s.

By Nov. 2 temperatures will start to warm up again.