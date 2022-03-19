SAN ANGELO, Texas – The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Angelo said on Saturday, March 19, 2022 the risks for increased fire weather conditions will continue to be a problem throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

According to the National Weather Service, south winds are expected increase Saturday, March 19th but pick up even more on Sunday afternoon, March 20th. Wind gusts over 30 mph are likely, and with the ongoing drought, the NWS warns any fire that starts can be difficult to control.

Courtesy: National Weather Service of San Angelo

On Monday, March 21st, the NWS warns that there could be a repeat of this past Thursday, March 17th, especially for the western portions of the area. While some areas of the Concho Valley will see some showers and storms in the morning, with some decent rainfall possible for the Brownwood/Brady/Mason areas, cities farther west (Sweetwater/San Angelo/Sonora/Ozona) will expect spotty and light rainfall. If it does rain a little in these areas, it is expected to dry off in a matter of minutes.

A dryline will bring winds and humidity values to the area very similar to what we saw last Thursday.

Below are a few tips that the public can do to help prevent wildfires from happening in our area.