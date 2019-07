Parson’s Heating and Air is giving away four (4) Schlitterbahn tickets, towels, and sunscreen. This will make for a nice getaway with the family during the summer.

Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm will announce this week’s winner live on July 12th, during KLST News at 6:00 PM.

Visit the link below to enter this week’s “Winning with the Weather” contest.

https://bit.ly/2XDJbNh