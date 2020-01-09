Eastern counties still under a severe drought, but rain chances could bring a slight relief tomorrow evening

It has been a rather dry start to 2020 across the state of Texas. There are still areas dealing with severe to extreme drought conditions, which have persisted for several months now.

Drought Monitor State of Texas

Throughout the Concho Valley, eastern counties are still haunted by severe drought conditions, with a few locations no longer under any drought conditions.

Drought Monitor Concho Valley

There is an upper level storm system that will track across the state of Texas and progress eastward. This will deliver severe weather across East Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and southeastern Oklahoma. One of the main threats include localized flooding, which will help out with the ongoing drought conditions for East Texas. While rain chances aren’t as high for the Concho Valley, there will be a few showers and thunderstorms that develop as the initial front moves through the area tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Futurecast
Futurecast

