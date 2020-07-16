Earthy Thursday: June 16, 2020

Photo courtesy of Hobart M. King, Ph.D., RPG via geology.com.

Our planet is one of the rocky planets in our solar system. But we aren’t just one big floating rock spinning endlessly in a circle. We do have several types of rocks that make up Earth. The three main types are sedimentary, metamorphic, and igneous. We will focus on sedimentary rocks this time. There are several types of sedimentary rocks. Three main types of sedimentary rocks are classified. Clastic rocks, which are rocks that are weathered to their forms, chemical rocks are made from chemical reactions, and organic, which are naturally made. Some common types of the sedimentary rocks include flint, coal, sandstone, and shale. For more pictures, you can visit the website: https://sciencemadefun.net/blog/smoke-mirrors-day-2/ 

Photo courtesy by Alamy via National Geographic.

