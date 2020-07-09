Earthy Thursday: July 9th, 2020

Picture courtesy of NASA

Earth is considered the third rock from the Sun, and has been estimated to be 4.54 billion years old. However, the planet might not be exactly what you think it is. For example, the shape of Earth isn’t quite a perfect sphere. As a matter of fact, it’s slightly squished. The circumference around the Equator is almost 40,075 kilometers (24,901 miles)! Not quite a trip to do in a day. Even though we don’t really notice because of gravity and the size of the planet, but Earth is moving about 67,000 miles per hour around the Sun. This helps give us the different seasons we experience.

