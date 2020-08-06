Earthy Thursday: August 6, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The super continent Pangaea. Picture courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org.

If you look at a globe, or any world map, you will count seven continents. However, well before humans existed on the planet, there was only one large land mass, known as Pangaea. This large land mass is said to have formed about 335 million years ago, and began to break apart 160 million years later. Slowly, this break away became the seven continents we know and are familiar with today. However, several active volcanoes, as well and the continuously shifting tectonic plates, the Earth will always be moving the continents across the globe, which could, hypothetically, cause the continents to shifts back together hundreds of millions of years from now. Some evidence does show how the land mass was once connected. For example, dinosaur fossils found in the eastern edge of South America are identical to fossils of the same dinosaur species in West Africa. For more information about how land on the planet has evolved, you can visit: https://www.livescience.com/38218-facts-about-pangaea.html 

Mountains formed from continents colliding. Courtesy of National Parks Service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.