Earthy Thursday: August 13, 2020

Layers of our planet Earth. Picture courtesy of NASA.

Let’s talk about this big blue planet we live on. What is it really made of? And can we really get to the center of the Earth? Simply put, the planet is layered, and everyone learned about the crust, mantle, inner core, and outer core in science class. However, there are many more layers scientists continue to learn about. For example, the mantle has a lithosphere and an asthenosphere in it. The different types of layers are based on how solid or fluid each is. However, the heat trapped inside is so hot, it can (and does) melt iron. The inner core is said to be molten iron, but others say the center is a solid rather than a liquid. So how can we know? It’s approximately 4000 miles to the center of the Earth, but the furthest we have been able to drill into the planet is six miles. Many ideas of what lies in the center are hypotheses. But we do know the temperatures rises greatly the further underground we go. To put simply, because of the temperatures and the material underneath the mantle of the planet, we may never have the technology to learn what is truly inside the planet. We have a better chance of learning about the surface of Pluto than we do learning about our own planet’s core (the furthest any space craft has ever traveled to date is Saturn, which is 13 billion miles from Earth). To learn more about the structure of our planet, you can visit: https://phys.org/news/2015-12-earth-layers.html

A sectional look of Earth. Picture courtesy of Flickr.

