SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Drought Monitor and Texas Water Development Board released the latest drought report for the State of Texas on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Due to recent rains throughout the state, Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions have dropped for portions of East Texas and in the Panhandle. Drought conditions in the Concho Valley have worsened over the past week, with most of the Concho Valley now experiencing Severe Drought levels.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 88% of the state is reporting drought conditions as of Tuesday, March 22nd. Prior reports show that drought conditions were at 91% a week ago, 65% three months ago and 68% a year ago.

Below is the current Drought Monitor map as of March 22, 2022:

Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor

Below is a list of current drought levels throughout the state, the severity of the drought, the percentage of the state in specific drought levels and comparisons ranging from a week ago to a year ago:

Week Date None D0-D4 D1-D4 D2-D4 D3-D4 D4 DSCI Current 2022-03-22 4.28 95.72 88.24 71.31 40.38 6.20 302 Last Week 2022-03-15 3.69 96.31 91.22 70.13 41.20 8.63 308 3 Months Ago 2021-12-21 16.42 83.58 65.11 27.22 3.15 0.00 179 Start of Calendar Year 2021-12-28 13.02 86.98 67.27 36.58 10.65 0.00 201 Start of Water Year 2021-09-28 45.57 54.43 7.26 0.27 0.00 0.00 62 One Year Ago 2021-03-23 9.70 90.30 67.92 36.19 20.42 6.91 222 Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor

Below is a list of the historically observed impacts each level of drought provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor (Note: Not all counties respond the same way to elevated drought levels):