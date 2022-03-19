SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Drought Monitor and Texas Water Development Board released the latest drought report for the State of Texas on Tuesday, March 15 2022.

Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions continue to expand throughout the state. Drought conditions in the Concho Valley remain consistent with past week’s report, with most of the Concho Valley experiencing Moderate to Severe Drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 91% of the state is reporting drought conditions as of Tuesday, March 15th. Prior reports show that drought conditions were at 90% a week ago, 58% three months ago and 68% a year ago.

Below is the current Drought Monitor map as of March 15, 2022:

(Note: The Drought Monitor map does not take into account the fires that occurred Thursday, March 17th or Friday, March 18th.)

Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor

Below is a list of current drought levels throughout the state, the severity of the drought, the percentage of the state in specific drought levels and comparisons ranging from a week ago to a year ago:

Week Date None D0-D4 D1-D4 D2-D4 D3-D4 D4 DSCI Current 2022-03-15 3.69 96.31 91.22 70.13 41.20 8.63 308 Last Week 2022-03-08 3.95 96.05 89.93 68.43 36.38 6.39 297 3 Months Ago 2021-12-14 14.49 85.51 57.71 23.51 0.50 0.00 167 Start of Calendar Year 2021-12-28 13.02 86.98 67.27 36.58 10.65 0.00 201 Start of Water Year 2021-09-28 45.57 54.43 7.26 0.27 0.00 0.00 62 One Year Ago 2021-03-16 9.44 90.56 68.40 37.10 18.41 6.24 221 Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor

Below is a list of the historically observed impacts each level of drought provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor (Note: Not all counties respond the same way to elevated drought levels):