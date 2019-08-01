Drought conditions increasing across the Concho Valley

Current drought conditions across the Concho Valley since August 1, 2019

Dry weather conditions have been plaguing the Concho Valley the past few weeks. The month of July only delivered a total of 1.35 inches of rain to the city of San Angelo, barely enough to keep these drought conditions at bay.

Abnormal drought conditions are present across the following counties: Sterling, Reagan, Irion, Crockett, Schleicher, Runnels, Concho, Coleman, McCulloch, and Mason.

Current burn bans across the Concho Valley as of August 1, 2019

Burn bans remain in effect for much of the Concho Valley as dry conditions continue with temperatures hovering in, or close to, the triple digits. Residents in these counties that are under a burn ban may be prohibited or restricted when it comes to outdoor burning activities.

Current drought conditions across Texas and southern parts of the United States since August 1, 2019

The state of Texas has seen an increase in drought conditions over the last month. Widespread areas of central Texas have seen abnormal drought conditions with isolated areas seeing moderate conditions. Laredo and areas east of the city are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

The month of August may bring some relief to portions of the Concho Valley as precipitation chances are usually higher, compared to July. On average, the city of San Angelo picks up 2.26 inches of rain for the month of August. This is an increase of 1.06 inches compared to July.

Concho Valley residents may also see a chance of isolated rain showers as early as this weekend. A weak cold front is expected to approach from the north and move into the area Saturday and Sunday. This cold front could bring us some cooler temperatures and isolated rain chances.