Drought conditions improve slightly for southern counties, with worsening conditions in northwestern counties

Recent cold fronts have been the driving factor for much of the rainfall across the Lone Star State over the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately, there are areas that are still dealing with extreme drought conditions. In some spots it will take several inches of rainfall to make a noticeable difference in drought conditions.

Texas Drought Monitor

The latest Concho Valley drought monitor shows slight improvement in drought conditions for Crockett, Sutton, Kimble, and Mason counties. Most of this rainfall happened on Sunday evening when a cold front moved through the area. Meanwhile, drought conditions have worsened for Sterling, Irion and Coke counties.

Concho Valley Drought Monitor

Showers and thunderstorms from today aren’t taken into account for the latest drought monitor. It will be reflected on the new drought monitor, which will be released on October 31st, 2019.