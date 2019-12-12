Drought conditions have improved across the Concho Valley, but a dry weather pattern lingers for several more days

While, extreme drought conditions are still present near Del Rio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, drought conditions have improved for much of the state of Texas.

State of Texas Drought Monitor

Local Drought Monitor

Locally, a surge of moisture interacted with a cold front on Monday yielded widespread showers for much of West Texas. The highest rainfall totals reported across the Concho Valley were just under 2.00” for western and northern parts of the region. Lower rainfall amounts were in southern and eastern locations ranging anywhere from 0.30 – 0.70”. Mathis Field recorded 0.27” on Monday, and received 0.69” on Tuesday morning. This brings rainfall totals to 0.96” for the month of December for the city of San Angelo.

Parts of the Concho Valley still remain under moderate to severe drought conditions. However, drought conditions no longer present in western Reagan and Crockett counties.

Unfortunately, we remain under a zonal flow aloft through Sunday, which is typically associated with weak troughs and ridges in the upper levels of the atmosphere. In other words, temperatures will remain slightly above average and weather will remain tranquil.