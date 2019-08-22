Drought conditions continue to worsen across Texas and the Concho Valley

Drought conditions continue to worsen across parts of Texas and the Concho Valley this week.

Parts of extreme West Texas and the Texas Panhandle received some precipitation over the past weekend, but not enough to aid the dry landscape.

Extreme drought conditions continue for the city of Laredo and now parts of the Texas Panhandle are recording some isolated extreme conditions just to the south of Amarillo.

Most of the state of Texas is under abnormal drought conditions with moderate and severe drought conditions becoming more pronounced.

The drought conditions in the Concho Valley have worsened over the past week due to extreme heat and lack of rain. Northern and central counties are now experiencing mostly moderate drought conditions. Severe drought conditions are now being observed in the following counties: Sterling, Runnels, Coleman, and McCulloch.

Most of the southern counties in the Concho Valley continue to be under abnormal drought conditions.

Temperatures continue to hover around the triple-digit mark this week and into the weekend. Rain chances are possible Friday and into Saturday for portions of the Concho Valley as an upper level trough digs into the area. While these isolated showers could help portions of our areas it will not improve our drought conditions significantly.