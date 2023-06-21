As this latest heat wave continues, energy experts say Texas will reach peak demand even sooner than last year.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A deadly heat wave continues to break records across the Concho Valley and does not look like it is moving on anytime soon.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, San Angelo broke a 115-year high-temperature record for June 19th with a temperature of 111°F. The previous record of 109°F was set in 1908. Not too long after on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, San Angelo broke its all-time high-temperature record of 111°, hitting a temperature of 112° that afternoon. That same day, temperatures continued to rise until San Angelo was a steaming 114 degrees outside.

The NWS predicts that the heat will continue into this week and the weekend. There will also be chances for thunderstorms across west-central Texas Thursday night and Friday night.