As this latest heat wave continues, energy experts say Texas will reach peak demand even sooner than last year.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous heat to bear down on the Concho Valley going on until the end of the week.

According to the NWS, temperatures may climb to 101 to 104 degrees with heat indexes up to 108 on July 10, 2023. In the five-day outlook, these temperatures remain consistent with highs predicted to reach triple digits until Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The NWS asks residents to remain inside during the heat of the day, drink plenty of water and reminds them not to leave children or pets inside vehicles.