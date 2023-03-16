SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service has forecasted damaging winds, hail, minor rain and a small threat for tornados going into the weekend.

There is a risk for severe thunderstorms late Thursday, March 16 in the afternoon and evening hours. The main hazards will be large, ping-pong size hail, heavy winds up to 80 mph and dangerous lightning.

The rain is forecasted to begin at 10 p.m. We could see showers both before and after the front moves through, but the higher-impact storms will be in the evening.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. this evening. Highs will climb into the 80s with southwest winds this morning, shifting to the west this afternoon.

This will create difficult driving conditions on east-west roadways like Interstates 20 and 10, along with Highways 190, 158 and 380. Sections of Highways 67 and 87 will also be affected.