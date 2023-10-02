SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, portions of the Concho Valley may be hit with strong to severe weather this week.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday, October 2, west of Sterling City to San Angelo to the Junction line. The main hazards in these areas will be dangerous lightning.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday, October 3, in the afternoon going into the evening along and west of the Throckmorton to San Angelo to Sonora line. These storms are expected to include damaging winds over 60mph, lightning and hail over 1 inch in diameter.

Going into Wednesday, October 4, there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall, which could result in localized flash flooding.